Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,800 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

