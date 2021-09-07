Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

