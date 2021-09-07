Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $994,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.