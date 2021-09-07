Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $149.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $153.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $145.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.