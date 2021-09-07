Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $722,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,016.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $108.53. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

