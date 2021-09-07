Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

RGLS opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,227,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,210 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

