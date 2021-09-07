Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,515 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $11.27.

REKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $498.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

