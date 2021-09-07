Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) versus Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Critical Analysis

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 35.33 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$167.73 million ($2.08) -10.74

Relay Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.19%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -33.43% -31.13% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -79.07% -49.11%

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Rubius Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

