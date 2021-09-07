Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Relx stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. Relx has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Relx by 847.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

