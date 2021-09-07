Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $33.75

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.75, but opened at $33.02. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,860,315. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

