REPO (REPO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.61 million and $56,499.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00141754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00196228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.18 or 0.07680467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,998.85 or 0.99994182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.00922201 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

