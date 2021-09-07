Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Asana in a report released on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $93.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -51.85. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,690,000 shares of company stock worth $91,200,100 and sold 146,632 shares worth $9,730,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

