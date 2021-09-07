Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. Donaldson has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $69.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $15,582,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

