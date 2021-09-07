Reserve Rights Market Capitalization Achieves $640.05 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $640.05 million and approximately $103.72 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00152100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764497 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.