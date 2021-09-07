Reviewing Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) & Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ares Management pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Ares Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Ares Management $1.76 billion 12.95 $152.14 million $1.86 42.65

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Ares Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and Ares Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ares Management 0 3 5 0 2.63

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.11%. Ares Management has a consensus target price of $65.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.01%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Ares Management.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Ares Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Ares Management 10.54% 15.65% 2.35%

Summary

Ares Management beats Blue Owl Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S. and European direct lending. The Credit Group provides solutions for traditional fixed income investors seeking to access the syndicated bank loan and high yield bond markets and capitalize on opportunities across traded corporate credit. It additionally provides investors access to directly originated fixed and floating rate credit assets and the ability to capitalize on illiquidity premiums across the credit spectrum. The Private Equity Group segment manages shared control investments in corporate private equity funds. The Real Estate Group segment provides debt, mortgage loans, and equity capital to borrowers, property owners, and real estate developers. The company was by founded by Michael J. Arougheti, David B. Kaplan, John H. Kissick, Antony P. Ressler, and Bennett Ros

