Reviewing CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and ZIOPHARM Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A ZIOPHARM Oncology N/A -75.46% -63.79%

0.2% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CSL has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CSL and ZIOPHARM Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 6 0 0 2.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology 0 3 1 0 2.25

ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 132.32%. Given ZIOPHARM Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIOPHARM Oncology is more favorable than CSL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSL and ZIOPHARM Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $10.31 billion 9.98 $2.38 billion $2.61 43.30 ZIOPHARM Oncology $150,000.00 2,371.15 -$79.98 million ($0.38) -4.34

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology. ZIOPHARM Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology beats CSL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

