Reviewing Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Service Properties Trust pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Service Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Service Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $237.71 million 3.18 -$40.44 million $1.09 12.67 Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.47 -$311.38 million $1.23 9.19

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Service Properties Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 19.21% 6.87% 1.56% Service Properties Trust -43.74% -26.11% -5.78%

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

