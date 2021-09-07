Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 14th (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:REVHU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ REVHU opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 60.3% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,587,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,108,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

