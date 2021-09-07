Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

GTLS stock opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.33.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

