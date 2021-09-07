Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.3% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $5,716,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.