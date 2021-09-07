Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,722 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

NYSE EXP opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

