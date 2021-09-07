Rhumbline Advisers Sells 237 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average is $128.72. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.