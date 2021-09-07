Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,181 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Douglas Emmett worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.