Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $45.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.
Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $659.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.