Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $45.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $659.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

