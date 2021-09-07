RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Several brokerages have commented on RIOCF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

RIOCF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.7672 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

