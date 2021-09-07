Riskified Ltd’s Quiet Period To End on September 7th (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified’s (NYSE:RSKD) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Riskified had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $367,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

RSKD stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

