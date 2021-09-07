Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 350 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.