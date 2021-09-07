Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 415 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 415 target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 365.08.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

