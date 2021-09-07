Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $486.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

