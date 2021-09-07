Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 132 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,613. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

