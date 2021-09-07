Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

ADP traded down $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $203.19. The company had a trading volume of 44,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

