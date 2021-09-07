Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up approximately 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $1,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

