Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 1,392 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $216.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,321. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.