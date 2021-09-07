Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,718 Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 2,147.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sunworks were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 6,038.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 443,374 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 328.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 379,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of SUNW opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

