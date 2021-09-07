Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,831,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

STFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.