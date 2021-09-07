Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 92.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 54.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $797.54 million, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

