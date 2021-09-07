Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 19,000 Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRM. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.91.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

