Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,981 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 629.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

