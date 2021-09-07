RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $46,589.96 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46,589.96 or 0.99256768 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $93.13 million and $371,953.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

