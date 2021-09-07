Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $344.70 or 0.00729985 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $6.65 million and $334,455.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00127382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00176784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.30 or 0.07546103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.41 or 0.99627335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00896656 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

