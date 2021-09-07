Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 91,202 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,110,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

