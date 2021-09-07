Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Repay worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 255,650 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,258,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Repay by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.