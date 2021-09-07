Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Masco by 44.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Masco by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Masco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Masco by 96.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 127,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.