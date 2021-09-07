Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $43,921,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

