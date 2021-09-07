Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of CACI International worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI stock opened at $256.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $198.46 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.88.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,167 shares of company stock worth $2,655,022. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.