Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 107,882 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 107,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Culp were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $163.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

