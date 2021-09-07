Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

