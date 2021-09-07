Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00764138 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

