Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Position Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,282 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $24,977,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,532,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 25,819.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 92,691 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

