Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €35.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.65 ($37.24).

ETR:SZG traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €31.44 ($36.99). The stock had a trading volume of 80,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.41. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

